First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

FDEU stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 44,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,322,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 270.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 48,288 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.