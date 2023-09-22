First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FIF stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 486,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

