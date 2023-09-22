First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FIF stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70.
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
