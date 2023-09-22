First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance

FSD opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,519,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 66,834 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 343,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 58,155 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 29.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 40,106 shares during the period.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

