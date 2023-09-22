First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,023,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,329,000 after acquiring an additional 421,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,753,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,692,000 after acquiring an additional 278,470 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,615,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,207,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,332,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.44 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

