First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
