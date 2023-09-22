First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $281,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

