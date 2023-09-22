FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Increased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FE. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

