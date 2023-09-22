FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.11

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 142551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,783,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 92,480 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

