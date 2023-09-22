Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2036 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ASET opened at $29.00 on Friday. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 45.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 50.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

