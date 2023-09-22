Fluent Financial LLC Makes New $822,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,231 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $237,271,590.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,590,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,900,139,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $237,271,590.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,590,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,900,139,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock worth $746,491,655 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 1.2 %

WMT opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $435.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average of $153.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

