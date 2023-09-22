Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Sells $203,450.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $203,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,534,504.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Flywire Stock Up 0.8 %

FLYW stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -132.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 52.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 27.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Flywire by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the first quarter valued at $3,147,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLYW. Citigroup upped their price target on Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

