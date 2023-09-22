Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Sells $203,450.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $203,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,534,504.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Flywire Stock Up 0.8 %
FLYW stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -132.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $35.80.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLYW. Citigroup upped their price target on Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.69.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
