Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Cut by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,048 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 66.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,575,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,575,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

