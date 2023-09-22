Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised Formula One Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

FWONK opened at $63.20 on Monday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $62.67 and a one year high of $78.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.98.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $8,570,601.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at $213,405,909.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,102,637 in the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 299.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 46.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the second quarter worth $1,542,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

