Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is KRS Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

KRS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up 4.2% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $58.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $66.82. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,688 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,652 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

