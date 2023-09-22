Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.10. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 152.63% and a negative return on equity of 246.79%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $2,816,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $959,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,653 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 569.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 745,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

