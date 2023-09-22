Fox Factory’s (FOXF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FOXF. B. Riley began coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.00.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $98.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

