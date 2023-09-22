Freeman Gold (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Shares Up 10%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 37,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Freeman Gold Trading Down 13.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

About Freeman Gold

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

