Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRSH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Freshworks Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $19.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $157,005.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,176.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $157,005.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $115,307.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,804.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,881,590 shares of company stock valued at $38,697,384 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 3,770.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 582,157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth $267,000. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

