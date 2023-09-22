FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 20th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share.
Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of C$2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.63 billion.
FTS stock opened at C$54.36 on Friday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$48.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.20.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.35%.
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
