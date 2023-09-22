FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 20th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of C$2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.63 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTS. CIBC reduced their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortis from C$61.50 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Fortis from C$60.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTS

Fortis Stock Down 1.7 %

FTS stock opened at C$54.36 on Friday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$48.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.20.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.35%.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.