FY2024 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Lifted by Analyst

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $8.56 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.50. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTDR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,149,000 after buying an additional 366,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after buying an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after buying an additional 135,179 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

