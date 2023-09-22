FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Kimco Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.75 to $23.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 150.82%.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 48.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,278,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,217,000 after acquiring an additional 418,807 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

