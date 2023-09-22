Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives $123.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Garmin by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $105.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. Garmin has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $108.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.08 and its 200-day moving average is $103.16.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

