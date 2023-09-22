Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 128,618 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 128,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,646,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,477,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 726,325 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,734,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,875,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,652,000 after buying an additional 619,551 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on DLR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $123.93 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average of $108.79.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.