Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 103.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,420,000 after buying an additional 1,551,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

