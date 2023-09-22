Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of OGE Energy worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 425,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 27,957 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,173,000 after acquiring an additional 79,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 390,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OGE opened at $35.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.27 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.99%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

