Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 76,346 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,346 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $17,568,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $111.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.21.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

