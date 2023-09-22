Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 68.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 62,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $303,000.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.19.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.