Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $11.01 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,169 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,748,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,567,240,000 after purchasing an additional 520,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,031,000 after acquiring an additional 211,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,355,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,744,000 after buying an additional 366,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $135.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.41.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

