Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 85.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,416,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800 over the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

SSNC opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.