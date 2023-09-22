Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Sun Communities worth $9,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 732.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SUI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.6 %

SUI stock opened at $124.08 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.17%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

