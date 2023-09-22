Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 558,986 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $49,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $82.73 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

