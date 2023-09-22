Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,129 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,939 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Bunge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,931,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,049,000 after purchasing an additional 104,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bunge by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,552,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,843,000 after buying an additional 273,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Performance

Bunge stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average of $100.09.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BG

About Bunge

(Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.