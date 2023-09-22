Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 380 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 83,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,153,000 after buying an additional 36,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered FactSet Research Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.64.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $426.76 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $429.47 and its 200-day moving average is $412.46.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

