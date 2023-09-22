Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 419 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $203.24 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VEEV

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.