Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 6.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 24.7% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Moderna by 5.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $100.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.21 and its 200 day moving average is $127.08. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $217.25.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,112,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,717,881.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,112,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,717,881.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $59,721.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,209 shares of company stock valued at $27,169,461 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.52.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

