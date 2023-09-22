Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.11.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CASY opened at $278.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.11 and its 200 day moving average is $234.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.22 and a fifty-two week high of $284.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

