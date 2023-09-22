Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $12,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $102,575,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after acquiring an additional 777,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,553,000 after acquiring an additional 713,832 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $58,359,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,632,000 after purchasing an additional 476,347 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

