Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 164 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $201.29 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $194.05 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on NSC

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.