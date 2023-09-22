Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,290 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.5% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

KO opened at $57.54 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

