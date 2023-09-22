Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 653 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of C stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

