GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Insider Giles Woodgate Buys 100,000 Shares

GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI – Get Free Report) insider Giles Woodgate bought 100,000 shares of GDI Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.59 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,000.00 ($38,064.52).

GDI Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About GDI Property Group

GDI is an integrated, internally managed commercial property investor with capabilities in the identification and execution of acquisition opportunities, and then the ownership, management, development, refurbishment, leasing, and syndication of assets. GDI is structured as a stapled security to enable it to participate in both the ownership of properties either directly (wholly owned) or indirectly (asset partnerships or co-investment stakes) via the Trust, and to receive earnings from fund management fees, car park operations, the provision of co-living accommodation, and development, via the Company.

