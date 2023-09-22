GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $10.17

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.17, but opened at $10.90. GDS shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 114,751 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on GDS in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Get GDS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GDS

GDS Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.73.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $340.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.02 million. Research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GDS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in GDS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in GDS by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in GDS by 6.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.