General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% during the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $708,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.23.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.6 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $221.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

