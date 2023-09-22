General Electric (NYSE:GE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

GE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus upped their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

General Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:GE opened at $112.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.55.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after buying an additional 2,974,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,960,462,000 after purchasing an additional 156,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,515,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $2,496,379,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

