General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $69.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.32.

General Mills stock opened at $65.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in General Mills by 4.9% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 33.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

