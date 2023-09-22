German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Purchases $166,140.00 in Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 451,619 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,330.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on German American Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in German American Bancorp by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in German American Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

