Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CEO Craig Warren Peters Sells 47,450 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 47,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $309,848.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,935 shares in the company, valued at $7,019,325.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Craig Warren Peters also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 20th, Craig Warren Peters sold 800 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $4,000.00.
Getty Images Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:GETY opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $8.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Getty Images
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Images by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 39,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 45.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.
About Getty Images
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
