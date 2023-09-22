Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Insider Grant Farhall Sells 25,241 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) insider Grant Farhall sold 25,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $178,706.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Getty Images Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE GETY opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $8.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Getty Images by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Getty Images by 90,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
