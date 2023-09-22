Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Insider Grant Farhall Sells 25,241 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) insider Grant Farhall sold 25,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $178,706.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Getty Images Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE GETY opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Getty Images by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Getty Images by 90,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GETY shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GETY

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.