Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $2,304,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $74.91 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.70.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

