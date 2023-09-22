Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $1,213,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. Barclays raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.9 %

ODFL stock opened at $400.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.63. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.