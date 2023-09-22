Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Invests $258,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $267.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.00 and its 200 day moving average is $260.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

